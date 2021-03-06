Aavegotchi Price Reaches $1.47 on Major Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $64.41 million and $35.78 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00763882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00043556 BTC.

GHST is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 50,961,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,961,830 tokens. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

