ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,804 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of ABB worth $69,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ABB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 829,300.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.