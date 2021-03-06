Abitshadow Token (ABST) Price Hits $0.0000

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Abitshadow Token has a total market cap of $14,675.28 and $12.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. One Abitshadow Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.00467540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00068542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00078667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.06 or 0.00459195 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,774,228 tokens. Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com

