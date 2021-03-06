Abyss Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200,627.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $200,627.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.15 or 0.00755923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00060087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.