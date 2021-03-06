Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Up 33.6% in February

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $717,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,604 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

