Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 267.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

