Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Down 26.4% in February

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.68. 1,063,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 52.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 75,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

