Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.45. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

