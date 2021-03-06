Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 5.8% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $72,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $249.51 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $252,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,754.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.