ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of ACI Worldwide worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

