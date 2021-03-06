Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0156 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $452,572.75 and $37,793.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,080,700 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

