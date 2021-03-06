Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

