Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adagene stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 70,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,257. Adagene has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

