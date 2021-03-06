ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $122.71 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 13.2% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $122,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,758,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 253,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,982,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,242,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

