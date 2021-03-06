Add.xyz Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (PLT)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Add.xyz token can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.93 million and $351,239.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00764765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

PLT is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

Add.xyz Token Trading

