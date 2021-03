Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,600 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 28th total of 2,761,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,886.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $16.35 on Friday. Adevinta Asa has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

