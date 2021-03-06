AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.52 or 0.00759959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00043614 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

