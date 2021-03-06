ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 996,400 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.