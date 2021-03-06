Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adler Group stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Adler Group has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

