Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,043,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,878,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,976,000 after buying an additional 244,907 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

