Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $5,247.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.20 or 0.00420013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.