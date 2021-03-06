Aeron Market Cap Hits $194,369.12 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $194,369.12 and $70,043.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 49.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00767599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

