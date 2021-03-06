Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $15.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.57 million and the highest is $19.68 million. Affimed posted sales of $4.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $37.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.22 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $461.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.