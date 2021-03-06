Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $15.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.57 million and the highest is $19.68 million. Affimed posted sales of $4.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $37.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.
Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
