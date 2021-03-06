AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 955,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,804. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AGCO by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

