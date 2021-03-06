Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC trimmed its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,677 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Agilysys worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 275,614 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

