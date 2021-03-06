AidCoin (AID) Price Up 36.9% Over Last Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $873,308.51 and approximately $5,241.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00774652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043032 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AidCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

