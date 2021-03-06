Aion Market Cap Achieves $80.35 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. Aion has a market capitalization of $80.35 million and $10.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,390.14 or 0.99874810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00997918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.77 or 0.00427347 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00304281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00080206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005907 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

