Aion Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.24 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Aion has a total market cap of $82.15 million and $7.24 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,625.63 or 0.99877639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.65 or 0.00975415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.10 or 0.00422846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00310948 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00078959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00039534 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005942 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

