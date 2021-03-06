Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 671,294 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.79% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $477,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

NYSE:APD opened at $263.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

