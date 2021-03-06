Airbloc 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $99,275.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $99,275.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00764325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043834 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.