Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Update

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 517,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,103,000.

Ajax I stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36. Ajax I has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

