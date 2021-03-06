Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 28th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKTS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,183. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.