Akropolis (AKRO) Achieves Market Cap of $95.88 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $95.88 million and $24.71 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,709,236 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

