Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of APTL opened at $56.35 on Friday. Alaska Power & Telephone has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30.
Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile
