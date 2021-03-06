Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of APTL opened at $56.35 on Friday. Alaska Power & Telephone has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

