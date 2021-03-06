Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Cap Hits $158,828.67

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 134.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $158,828.67 and $89.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 59.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00462992 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00068665 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00077700 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082858 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051463 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00463490 BTC.
About Alchemint Standards
Alchemint Standards Token Trading
