Alchemy Pay Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.32 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $1.32 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00255792 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00089329 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

