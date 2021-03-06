Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.393 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

AQN stock opened at C$19.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$13.84 and a 12 month high of C$22.67.

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

