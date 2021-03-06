Algorand 24 Hour Volume Hits $280.30 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $280.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00284155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00069009 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.13 or 0.01924331 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,236,283,401 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

