Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $233.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.27 and its 200-day moving average is $268.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

