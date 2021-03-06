Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATD.B shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$40.33 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$30.40 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

