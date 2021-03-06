Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.67% of Alkermes worth $180,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alkermes by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Alkermes by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

