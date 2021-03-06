Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Alkermes worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alkermes by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 445,443 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $11,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $19.28 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

