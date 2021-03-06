All Sports (SOC) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One All Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $337,593.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.55 or 0.00781162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043551 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

