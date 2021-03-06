Alleghany Corp DE Buys 729,633 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 398.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.6% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $115,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

Shares of JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

