Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.33. 7,882,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,347. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

