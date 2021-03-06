Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. RH accounts for approximately 5.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.11% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in RH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.67.

RH traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.02. 607,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,785. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.78 and its 200 day moving average is $422.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $524.22.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

