Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 49,304 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 314,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

