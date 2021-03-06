Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys Shares of 353,024 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 353,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Summit Hotel Properties accounts for about 1.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.33% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 40,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 362,572 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 792,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

