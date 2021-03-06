Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $1.44 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $122.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,949,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

