Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $1.86 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 301,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,598,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,824,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.